Parker, who entered Tuesday's game against the Clippers after being deemed probable, left the game due to a strained back.

It's not immediately clear how serious the injury is, but the medical staff has decided to keep the veteran out for the remainder of Tuesday's action. Considering the Hornets play on the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Mavericks, Parker's status is in question for that tilt.

