Hornets' Tony Parker: Joining Hornets

Parker agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Hornets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Parker will join Charlotte after spending the first 17 years of his career in a Spurs uniform under coach Gregg Popovich. The 2007 Finals MVP came off the bench just 13 times during his first 16 campaigns, but lost his starting gig to Dejounte Murray in January of last season. Though the 36-year-old is not the player he used to be, it comes as a surprise to see Parker and the Spurs part ways. With the Hornets, he'll presumably serve as Kemba Walker's backup and could see a similar workload to the 19.5 minutes he saw during 2017-18.