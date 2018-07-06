Hornets' Tony Parker: Joining Hornets
Parker agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Hornets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Parker will join Charlotte after spending the first 17 years of his career in a Spurs uniform under coach Gregg Popovich. The 2007 Finals MVP came off the bench just 13 times during his first 16 campaigns, but lost his starting gig to Dejounte Murray in January of last season. Though the 36-year-old is not the player he used to be, it comes as a surprise to see Parker and the Spurs part ways. With the Hornets, he'll presumably serve as Kemba Walker's backup and could see a similar workload to the 19.5 minutes he saw during 2017-18.
More News
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Surges with bench-high scoring total in Game 3•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Scoreless over 16 minutes Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Efficient off bench Thursday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Scores season-high 23 in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Monday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...