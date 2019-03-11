Hornets' Tony Parker: Late scratch
Updating a previous report, the Hornets have ruled Parker out of Monday's game against Houston.
Parker was initially left off the injury report, but the Hornets made a late amendment, and Parker will be held out for rest purposes for the second straight game.
