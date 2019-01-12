Hornets' Tony Parker: Likely out Saturday
Parker will likely sit out Saturday against the Kings, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Coach James Borrego said before Friday night's game that he'll probably hold the veteran out of the second night of the back-to-back, though Parker played just 12 minutes off the bench against Portland, so it's possible he could end up being active. Regardless, it looks as though Borrego wants Parker as fresh as possible for Monday's return to San Antonio.
