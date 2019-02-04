Parker (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Parker has been battling right ankle soreness of late, though he was able to play through the issue over the weekend. Look for the Hornets to make a final call regarding Parker's availability closer to game-time, but it sounds like he'll play barring any setbacks. Over his last five games, the veteran is averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 assists in 17.2 minutes.