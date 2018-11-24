Hornets' Tony Parker: Out again Sunday
Parker (ribs) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.
The absence will mark Parker second straight due to a rib contusion. Malik Monk would presumably be the prime candidate to see an increased workload as a result, but he was oddly a healthy DNP-CD last game with Parker out. Thus, if they continue in that direction then Devonte Graham and Dwayne Bacon would again see increased roles.
