Parker (back) will be inactive for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Parker, who left Tuesday's contest against Clippers early due to a strained back, will be missing his second straight matchup Saturday. With Parker out, the Hornets may elect to recall guard Devonte' Graham from the G League to serve as backup point guard for the time being. If not, Malik Monk will presumably be appointed backup duties for as long as Parker is sidelined.

