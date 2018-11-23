Hornets' Tony Parker: Out with bruised ribs
Parker is out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a rib contusion.
Parker presumably picked up the injury during Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, where he posted three points, three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. While he's sidelined, Malik Monk is a strong candidate to pick up some extra run.
