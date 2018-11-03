Hornets' Tony Parker: Playing through elbow sprain
Parker indicated he is dealing with an elbow sprain, but still plans to play in Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Parker has turned back the clock for the Hornets' previous two games, posting 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, and a triple across 24.3 minutes. The injury was presumably sustained in Thursday's loss to the Thunder, but does not seem to be anything serious. While the Hornets have not officially given him an injury designation, the veteran point guard should still be kept an eye on as tip-off approaches in case he suffers any type of setback. Malik Monk would become an attractive streaming DFS option if that were the case.
