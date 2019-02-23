Parker (back) logged 13 minutes and generated seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and three rebounds Friday in the Hornets' 123-110 win over the Wizards.

Parker had missed the Hornets' previous four games due to the back issue but was able to get some extended time off to recuperate over the All-Star break. Though Charlotte will have another game Saturday versus Brooklyn, Parker is tentatively in line to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Hornets don't list Parker on their injury report.