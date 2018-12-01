Hornets' Tony Parker: Pops for 20 off bench
Parker scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.
The 36-year-old turned back the clock against an old Western Conference foe, and at least for one night Parker looked like the point guard who helped lead the Spurs to multiple titles in his prime. He's scored less than 10 points this season more often than he's hit for double digits, however, and at this stage of his career he's not a reliable fantasy asset, even in deeper formats.
