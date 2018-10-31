Parker finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists and one rebound across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over the Heat.

The points and assists marked season highs for the veteran, and the statline marked Parker's first double-double of the 2018-19 campaign. He's taken on a similar role in Charlotte as he had in San Antonio last season. Prior to Tuesday's outburst, he was averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 assists across 16.0 minutes.