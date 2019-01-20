Parker scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and collected a rebound along with four assists across 18 minutes Saturday against Phoenix.

Parker has been extremely efficient off the bench for Charlotte of late, putting together back-to-back 14-point performances despite logging just 18 minutes in each of those contests. He's off to another solid start to the month of January, averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists through eight matchups to begin 2019.