Parker (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Parker's sore right ankle prevented him from playing Wednesday in Boston, but his upgrade to probable on the Hornets' injury report suggests the injury was never viewed as a long-term concern. He should step back into his normal role Friday as the top backup to Kemba Walker, resulting in Devonte' Graham falling back out of the rotation.

