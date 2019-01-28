Hornets' Tony Parker: Removed from injury report
Parker (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Parker is set to return Monday after being rested during the Hornets' previous game. Over his last five game, the veteran point guard is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.
