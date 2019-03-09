Hornets' Tony Parker: Resting Saturday
Parker will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Bucks for rest purposes.
Parker accumulated two points and one rebound across 12 minutes in Friday's victory over the Wizards. It is not surprising that the Hornets will opt to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back set. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Rockets.
