Hornets' Tony Parker: Resting Saturday
Parker will sit out Saturday's game against the 76ers for rest.
The veteran will get the night off after posting 18 points, eight assists and one steal in 19 minutes Friday against the Bulls. In his stead, Malik Monk could see extra run.
