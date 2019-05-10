Hornets' Tony Parker: Retirement is '50-50'
Parker said that the possibility of him retiring is "50-50" and that he'll inform the Hornets of his decision in June, Antonis Stroggylakis of EuroHoops.net reports. According to Parker, "I really hesitate. I have nothing to prove. I want to spend time with my family. And there's another part of me that wants to make one last season. There will be an NBA match in France, in Paris. It will be a beautiful event."
The NBA game Parker is referring to is a Jan. 20 matchup between the Bucks and the Hornets next year -- the first-ever regular-season matchup held in Paris. But the veteran also noted that not being in contention for another ring makes him lean toward retirement. "All my life I've played to win titles," said Parker. "With Charlotte being a mid-table team, sometimes you have trouble getting up in the morning to motivate yourself." Either way, it sounds like we'll know soon enough if Parker will return for another NBA season.
