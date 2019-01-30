Hornets' Tony Parker: Ruled out for Wednesday
Parker is ruled inactive for Wednesday's game against Boston due to right ankle soreness.
It's unclear when Parker began to experience right ankle soreness and how severe the injury may be, but for now, Parker will be sidelined for at least one game to recover. Kemba Walker will presumably start like usual Wednesday, while Devonte Graham will probably fill the backup point-guard role with Parker absent.
