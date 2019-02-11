Hornets' Tony Parker: Ruled out Monday
Parker (back) will not play Monday against Indiana, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
The veteran was initially listed as doubtful as he nurses a strained back, and the Hornets have now officially ruled him out for a third straight contest. Parker should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game in Orlando, which comes on the eve of the All-Star break.
