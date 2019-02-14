Hornets' Tony Parker: Ruled out Thursday
Parker (back) will not play Thursday against the Magic.
No surprise here, as Parker was listed as doubtful and will miss a fourth straight game heading into the break. With another eight days to recover, the veteran will likely be good to go when the Hornets resume play Feb. 22 against Washington.
