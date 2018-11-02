Parker put up 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.

Parker has turned back time in these last two tilts, showcasing the quickness and finesse that used to make him a nightly terror for opposing defenses. Hornets coach James Borrego has been trying as many lineup combinations as possible in the early part of the season, and these last two contests have even seen him pair Parker with fellow point guard Kemba Walker for pretty long stretches. Parker is unlikely to keep delivering such solid stat lines, but perhaps he'll maintain decent value in deeper leagues.