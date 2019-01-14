Parker will return to the rotation Monday night against the Spurs after resting Saturday in Sacramento, Michael Wright of ESPN reports.

Coach James Borrego indicated over the weekend that he would sit Parker down for Saturday's game in an effort to ensure he's as close to 100 percent as possible for Monday's return to San Antonio, where Parker spent the first 17 seasons of his illustrious career. At age 36, Parker's role has diminished, but he's found consistent minutes as the backup to Kemba Walker in Charlotte, where he's averaging just a shade under 19 minutes per game for the season. Parker is only relevant in deeper formats, with his lack of three-point shooting and pedestrian free throw percentage (69.7% FT) hampering his already-limited fantasy value.