Hornets' Tony Parker: Sharp in return to action
Parker accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), a rebound and seven assists in 22 minutes Friday against the Grizzlies.
Parker was held out of Charlotte's previous game Wednesday in Boston due to an ankle injury, but he looked strong off the bench in a 100-92 victory favoring the Hornets. He managed to distribute the basketball with relative ease and scored well above his 9.8 ppg season average. Parker has now totaled 15 or more points in each of his last three matchups and could be worth a look in some fantasy leagues when looking for a quick source of scoring.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...