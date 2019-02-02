Parker accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), a rebound and seven assists in 22 minutes Friday against the Grizzlies.

Parker was held out of Charlotte's previous game Wednesday in Boston due to an ankle injury, but he looked strong off the bench in a 100-92 victory favoring the Hornets. He managed to distribute the basketball with relative ease and scored well above his 9.8 ppg season average. Parker has now totaled 15 or more points in each of his last three matchups and could be worth a look in some fantasy leagues when looking for a quick source of scoring.