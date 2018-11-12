Parker scored 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

The long-time Spur and future Hall of Famer has been able to play useful minutes for the Hornets this season, even at 36 years old. Parker gives a fairly young Charlotte second unit some veteran savvy, but his court time and production won't be consistent enough to give him real fantasy value in most fantasy formats.