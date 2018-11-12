Parker scored 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

The long-time Spur and future Hall of Famer has been able to play useful minutes for the Hornets this season, even at 36 years old. Parker gives a fairly young Charlotte second unit some veteran savvy, but his court time and production won't be consistent enough to give him real fantasy value in most fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories