Hornets' Tony Parker: Will play Sunday
Parker (ribs) will play Sunday against the Hawks.
After initially being ruled out, Parker will play Sunday. Parker's return will likely cause the reserve guards, Devonte Graham and Dwayne Bacon, to see less run.
