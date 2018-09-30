Hornets' Tony Parker: Will sit out for rest Sunday
Parker will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest.
Parker is a seasoned veteran and doesn't need the extra mileage on his legs for a meaningless preseason contest. He'll sit out Sunday as a result, but should be back in the lineup come Tuesday's contest against the Heat.
