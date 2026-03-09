site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-tosan-evbuomwan-returns-to-parent-club | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tosan Evbuomwan: Returns to parent club
•
1 min read
The Hornets transferred Evbuomwan from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Evboumwan will join the parent club ahead of its game in Portland on Tuesday. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see the court.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read