Head coach Charles Lee implied Sunday that Mann could be an option to start this season, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rookie first-rounder Kon Knueppel got the first crack at a start in Sunday's preseason opener against the Thunder, and Collin Sexton remains in play for the first unit as well. This situation could remain unresolved even once the season begins, as it could end up being a matchup-based approach. Mann appears more likely to serve as Charlotte's top backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball more often than not.