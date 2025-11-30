Mann recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 overtime victory over Toronto.

Mann played through a recent ankle concern, although perhaps his time would have been better spent sitting on the bench. While he has flashed some limited upside when afforded significant playing time, Mann typically provides very little during his time on the floor. In 18 appearances, he is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game.