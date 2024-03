Mann ended Saturday's 109-98 loss to Philadelphia with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals over 37 minutes.

The 21 points ties his best performance since coming over the Hornets in the Gordon Heyward trade with the Thunder, while the four steals ties his career high. Mann has been producing solid numbers with his new team, averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes over 14 games for Charlotte in 31.3 minutes a contest.