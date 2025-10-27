Mann is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a jaw contusion.

Mann presumably sustained the jaw contusion in Sunday's win over the Wizards, during which he exited to the locker room following a collision with an opposing player. However, he managed to return, posting zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes. If the 24-year-old guard joins Brandon Miller (shoulder) on the sideline, Sion James, Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton are candidates for increased playing time, while Pat Connaughton could enter the rotation.