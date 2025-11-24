Mann (ankle) recorded three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes in Sunday's 113-110 loss to the Hawks.

Mann made his return to action after missing the Hornets' previous two contests due to a sore left ankle. Though the Hornets had plenty of playing time up for grabs at point guard and on the wing while LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Brandon Miller (shoulder) being rested for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Mann actually finished below his season-long average in minutes (21.9 per game) and submitted an ugly 1:3 assist-to-turnover ratio in addition to shooting poorly from the field during his time on the court. With both Ball and Miller expected back for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Mann is unlikely to see his role grow even though he's healthy again.