Mann (groin) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Nets.

Mann's absence will mark his second straight due to a groin injury. Bryce McGowens (knee) would presumably be the prime beneficiary of Mann being out if he gets the green light, but Vasilije Micic and Nick Smith would be next in line should McGowens also be ruled out. Mann's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Pistons.