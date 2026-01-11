Mann had 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 150-95 win over the Jazz.

Mann hadn't seen the hardwood in five of Charlotte's last six outings due to a coach's decision, though he received extended burn in this blowout win. The 24-year-old guard led Charlotte with 20 points in just 12 minutes, matching his season-best mark in points. He also knocked down a season-high four triples. Still, with the team near full strength, Mann isn't guaranteed to play meaningful minutes moving forward.