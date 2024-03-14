Mann (groin) tallied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 110-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Before he had missed Charlotte's last three games with a left groin strain, Mann had been filling in as the Hornets' starting point guard in place of LaMelo Ball (ankle), but Mann moved into an off-ball role on the top unit Wednesday while Vasilije Micic served as the team's floor general. Though Mann still saw a healthy minutes count in his return, the role change may have had a hand in him coming up empty in the assist column, after he had averaged 4.7 assists per game in his previous 11 starts with Charlotte. Though Ball's return to game action doesn't appear to be imminent and his minutes shouldn't be affected, Mann's fantasy ceiling will be lower if he continues to play alongside Micic.