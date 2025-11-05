Mann provided 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Mann scored at least 13 points for the third straight game, continuing to benefit as those around him fall. After a slow start to the season, Mann has stepped things up, averaging 14.0 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes per game over the past four contests. While the offensive output has been encouraging, he offers very little else, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration on low-volume nights.