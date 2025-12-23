Mann closed with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 17 minutes during Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.

Mann dropped 13 points, a much-improved performance when compared to his previous outing. Despite his offensive upside, Mann has failed to carve out a sizable role in Charlotte, even with others around him missing time due to injuries. At best, Mann can be streamed in if and when the schedule is in his favor.