Mann (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Mann missed Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness, and the same injury could sideline him for Saturday, with the game against the Clippers being the first leg of a back-to- back set. Mann's absence wouldn't have a massive impact in fantasy, as Mann is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 14 outings (one start) this season.