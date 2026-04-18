Mann supplied two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in seven minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Mann didn't see the floor in Tuesday's Play-In Game win over the Heat but logged seven minutes during Friday's blowout loss. The 25-year-old guard posted several career lows while playing a limited role in 2025-26, averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals in 12.6 minutes per game across 53 regular-season appearances (one start). He's under contract for the 2026-27 season, and the Hornets hold a team option for 2027-28.