Mann (groin) won't play in Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Mann has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right groin strain. Bryce McGowens will likely replace him in the starting lineup. Mann's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.
