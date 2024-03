Mann (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Mann was unlikely to play Monday, so this latest update doesn't come as a surprise, and the former Florida standout will now miss a third consecutive game. Even though Mann had decent games in a starting role, he hasn't been setting the world on fire lately, averaging 11.6 points per game over his previous 11 contests. Expect Vasilije Micic to remain in the starting unit at point guard.