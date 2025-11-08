Mann accumulated 20 points (7-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Heat.

With both LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Collin Sexton (neck) missing in action, Mann got the start and all the shots he wanted, dropping in 12 points in his first seven minutes of play. Mann is capable of racking up the stats when given the minutes, so if Ball and Sexton are out again Monday, Mann would make for a quality streaming option.