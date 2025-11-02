Mann finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mann gave the Hornets a lift off the bench, recording a season-high 16 points. Charlotte has yet to settle on a consistent starting shooting guard alongside LaMelo Ball, perhaps keeping Mann in the conversation as a candidate for that spot. That said, Mann may need find a groove before he's seriously considered for the role -- he's averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest while shooting just 31.6 percent from the field over his first six games.