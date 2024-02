Mann was traded from the Thunder to the Hornets along with Davis Bertans on Thursday in exchange for Gordon Hayward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mann wasn't part of Oklahoma City's rotation for most of the season, but he'll have a chance for a change of scenery after spending the first three years of his career with the Thunder. It seems unlikely that the 23-year-old will garner a sizable role with his new team.