Mann amassed 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Nets.

The fourth-year guard has been dealing with a sore back that cost him two of the last three games, but Mann looked fit as he produced his best scoring performance since Nov. 1. The four made threes also tied his season high, and he's on pace for career-best numbers from beyond the arc, averaging 2.0 threes while shooting 42.1 percent from long distance to fuel his career-high 14.8 points a game.