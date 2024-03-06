Mann notched 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 loss to Orlando.

Mann has been an absolute revelation in a starting role for the Hornets, as he continues to find ways to contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis while making the most of his expanded role. Mann has started in 11 consecutive games for Charlotte, a span in which he's averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. While he's not going to turnaround a fantasy playoff matchup with his contributions, there's no question he should be rostered in multiple formats as long as he continues to play as a starter.