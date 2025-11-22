Mann (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Mann will miss a second consecutive game due to a left ankle injury, and his next opportunity will be Sunday against the Hawks. Collin Sexton and Sion James are slated to see a slight uptick in minutes in Mann's absence, though their respective playing time could take an even greater hit due to the return of Brandon Miller (shoulder) from a 13-game absence.