Mann (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mann continues to deal with hip soreness, which began during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks. He played for only three minutes in that game before being ruled out. There's a chance he has played his last preseason game and may not return to the floor until the regular-season opener against the Nets on Oct. 22.