Hornets' Treveon Graham: Active as emergency option

Graham (quad) is active for Friday's game against the Rockets but will only play in the case of emergency.

It looks like the Hornets will want to exercise caution with the guard, as it's almost a guarantee that he won't see the floor Friday. Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk will operate as the primary backcourt reserves with Graham essentially inactive.

